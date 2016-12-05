Standing Rock Celebrates Victory After Army Corp Blocks Final Building Permit News

USA by McKinley Corbley

The protestors at Standing Rock have been peacefully rallying against construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline for the last several months –at long last, the Army Corps of Engineers blocked a vital building permit for the pipeline.

The 1,172 mile Dakota Access Pipeline was set to run through Sioux tribe land, causing outrage amongst the natives over possible contamination of their water supply and the desecration of sacred lands. What started as a few dozen protestors eventually grew to a national movement of “water protectors” ushering in the new future of renewables.

“The best way to complete that work responsibly and expeditiously is to explore alternate routes for the pipeline crossing,” Jo-Ellen Darcy, the Army’s assistant secretary for civil works said in a statement.

“Our prayers have been answered,” National Congress of American Indians President Brian Cladoosby said in a statement. “This isn’t over, but it is enormously good news. All tribal peoples have prayed from the beginning for a peaceful solution, and this puts us back on track.”

