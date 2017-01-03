Star Wars Fans Pay Tribute to Carrie Fisher With Light Saber Vigil Culture

Celebrities by Good News Network

In honor of the late Carrie Fisher’s iconic role of Princess Leia in the Star Wars series, hundreds of fans gathered in California to hold a lightsaber-lit vigil for the beloved actress.

Fisher passed away from a heart attack at the age of 60 after returning to the sci-fi role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, also passed away the day after her daughter. According to her son, Todd Fisher, the familial duo will be buried together side-by-side.

(WATCH the video below)

