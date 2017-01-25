Starbucks to Offer Parental Leave For Dads Too News

by McKinley Corbley

Starting in October, Starbucks won’t just be serving grande coffees – they’ll be serving up some pretty grande parental leave policies as well.

Benefit-eligible non-birth parents like dads, foster parents, or adopted parents will be able to take up to twelve weeks unpaid leave. This applies to workers both out of store and in store.

The new benefits closely follow the host of other perks they gave to their workers in July, including a 5% pay raise, relaxed dress code, and double the annual bean stock award for partners who reach two years of continuous service with the company.

“While we have made substantial investments in our partners, we want to continue to do more,” said Kevin Johnson, president. “This is one of many steps we are actively taking to evolve our benefits and create a Partner Experience that lives up to our aspirations.”

