Stranger Joins Pastor For Heartwarming Duet On Hospital Piano (WATCH)
Even though these two musicians sound like they’ve been singing side-by-side for years, they had only just met – and one of them didn’t even know the song.
Vera Swain was wandering through a Texan hospital when she heard Pastor Mark Willhoite playing some religious tunes he had been working on.
VIDEO: Listen To This Concrete Organ Played By The Ocean
The video shared by his wife now has more than 6 million views.
(WATCH the video below)
Send This Song To Your Friends: Click To Share