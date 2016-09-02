Stranger Joins Pastor For Heartwarming Duet On Hospital Piano (WATCH)

Vera Swain Piano-Youtube

Even though these two musicians sound like they’ve been singing side-by-side for years, they had only just met – and one of them didn’t even know the song.

Vera Swain was wandering through a Texan hospital when she heard Pastor Mark Willhoite playing some religious tunes he had been working on.

The video shared by his wife now has more than 6 million views.

(WATCH the video below)

