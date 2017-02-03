Strangers Give $100K to Boy With Rare Skin Disease Uplift

Because of the rare skin disease that constantly plagues his body, John Hudson Dilgen can’t really live the normal life of a 14-year-old boy.

Thanks to the kindness of strangers, however, he may be able to come closer than ever before.

His parents found hope for John’s future when they discovered the Microsilk Tub – a bathtub that oxygenates the water with microbubbles that are able to enter fractures in the skin and carry out impurities without the need for chemicals.

The family created a GoFundMe page to finance the expansion of the bathroom to house the special tub with a goal of $40,000. Within a week, strangers had donated over $100,000.

“We are absolutely amazed and in awe at the love that has come to us the last week,” John’s mom Faye Dilgen told the Good News Network. “There was no way to prepare for the outpouring of resources, skills, donations and prayers as have received. We are humbled and thankful.”

