Strangers Help Return Military Doll to Son of Soldier

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Kim Lane the cashier was working behind the counter when a customer brought a lost doll up to the counter that had been left on the gas pumps.

Since Kim works at the Jack Flash truck stop in Farina, Illinois, she knew that the owners of the doll had probably already driven away – and left an important treasure behind.

The doll was a military plush toy that said “Hey buddy, it’s dada. I miss you and I love you,” when you squeezed its tummy.

Toys like these are often given to children by their military parents when they’re overseas.

So Kim took to Facebook with a picture of the lost doll and a plea for help finding the owners.

3,000 shares later, and the cashier found Grayson, a 2-year-old boy who’s father was deployed.

At the request of the family, his father’s identity has been kept a secret – however, they were overjoyed to be reunited with the special toy.

