Street Cleaner Mocked For Looking at Jewelry is Showered With Gifts From Strangers

by McKinley Corbley

A Saudi Arabian street cleaner gazing at a jewelry display became the butt of an online joke after a stranger took his photo with the caption “he looks as though he is seeing trash”.

Social media users did not agree – in fact, they became determined to find the innocent street cleaner and make amends for the stranger’s mean comment.

People started their search for the jewelry-lover by examining the photo that the stranger posted to Twitter. They were able to figure out the street by examining the area in the reflection of the display’s glass. Then they were finally able to identify the man as Nazer al-Islam Abdul Karim.

When Abdullah found Nazer, people started asking how they could get in contact with him. Followers started sending Nazer watches, money, phones, jewelry – even bags of rice.

“I saw a flash. I didn’t know what this was. Then I heard that my photo was in the media.” 65-year-old Nazer told CNN, describing his reaction to the photo being taken “I was just doing my job as a cleaner in the municipality and found myself in front of the gold shop. I am very happy about the gifts and very thankful.”

Nazer, overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity, hopes that the online community will continue helping those less fortunate with their talent for kindness.

