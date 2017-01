Instead of Being Angry at a Traffic Jam, These Drivers Build a...

Instead of Being Angry at a Traffic Jam, These Drivers Build a Snowman (WATCH) Uplift

Top Videos by Good News Network

These interstate drivers weren’t about to let some gridlock ruin their day.

After an overnight crash left traffic on Interstate-80 West near Blakeslee, Pennsylvania in a total standstill, some of the families got out of their cars and started building a snowman.

(WATCH the video below)

Warm Your Friends’ Hearts With This Cute Story: Click To Share – Photo by WPVI