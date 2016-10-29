Students Surprise Beloved Teacher With Tickets to the World Series Uplift

This high school teacher has been a lifelong fan of baseball’s Cleveland Indians – and thanks to a few of his own fans, he will be in the stands when they play in the World Series this week.

Mr. Gage has taught high school English at Struthers High School in Struthers, Ohio since the 90s and earned himself many adoring students over the years. Current pupils and those previously graduated have all benefitted from the inspiring impact he has made on their lives—and were ready to give back.

In just 6 days, the campaign had raised $2,500.

“Mr. Gage was the teacher that unlocked my potential and allowed me to understand the creative gifts I was given,” Josh Miely told the Good News Network. “He’s been a constant in my life since school even though I moved away from Struthers and then Ohio upon college graduation. To see that the impact he had on me is as widespread as I had hoped among all his students and to see that we all are happy to help him recognize one of his dreams has been immensely rewarding.”

“Mr. Gage was overjoyed when he saw that we hit goal and knew he would be able to actually go to the World Series. I approached him before starting the campaign and he was humbled by the offer but wasn’t expecting us to be able to raise the funds so swiftly.”

The teacher will be seated up top, behind home plate on the Indians dugout side for Game Two of the World Series on Wednesday night.

