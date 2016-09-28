Stuffed Koala Brings Comfort to Orphaned Baby Look-Alike

This baby koala may be coping with his momma’s death, but he has also found a friend to help him get through it.

Shayne’s mother was fatally injured by a car the previous week – but when wildlife officials arrived on the scene, they noticed that the deceased mother had been lactating.

Her son was found nearby and taken to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital for treatment and care.

WATCH: Hummingbird Refuses to Leave the Dog Who Saved Her Life

“Shayne has no injuries as a result of the accident, instead, he’s dealing with the loss of his mum and the vital life lessons he needs to learn in order to become an independent, wild koala,” said Dr. Rosie Booth, director of the hospital, in a statement.

“It’s very fortunate that we had an observant rescuer who found Shayne and brought him in to us because he wouldn’t have lasted even a day in the wild by himself at his young age — now he gets a second chance at life.”

VIDEO: Baby Deer Refused To Leave Side of Man Who Rescued It

However with the help of his stuffed buddy and a team of trained specialists on hand, Shayne will be given love and care until he’s ready to be released back into the wild.

Click To Share The Sweet News With Your Friends – Photo by Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital