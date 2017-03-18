This Stump Has Been Turned into a Perfect Tribute to the Giving...

This Stump Has Been Turned into a Perfect Tribute to the Giving Tree Culture

Arts & Leisure by McKinley Corbley

They cut down a tree in my neighborhood 🌳❤ #thegivingtree #shelsilverstein #oakland #love #stump #childhood #lessons #stillimportant A post shared by Phoebe C. (@feebee510) on Mar 11, 2017 at 10:07am PST

Adults and youngsters alike are tearing up in response to this beautiful tribute to Shel Silverstein’s children’s book masterpiece The Giving Tree.

Phoebe Calef posted a photo of her real-life Giving Tree in Oakland, California on Instagram a week ago.

The words read:

“I don’t need very much now,” said the boy.

”just a quiet place to sit and rest.

I am very tired.”

”Well,” said the tree, straightening

herself up as much as she could,

”well, an old stump is good for sitting and resting

Come, Boy, sit down. Sit down and rest.”

And the boy did.”

The Giving Tree follows a little boy throughout his life as his favorite tree continues providing for him and gives him gifts as he grows. Finally, it can only provide the aging man with a place to sit his brittle bones – and the dying tree is very happy to help as a bench.

The stump with it’s beloved words is now a local landmark, being visited by dozens of Shel Silverstein fans. Some are just stopping by for a photo, while others are eager for a special place just to sit.

“I had to have the tree cut down by a local 510 arborist because its roots were buckling the sidewalk. They carved us a bench just for fun,” says Phoebe. “We then decided to write something from The Giving Tree or the Lorax. We had no idea this simple gesture would have made such an impact. I guess that old tree was good for something after all.”

