Stylishly Naked Guinea Pigs Are Internet’s Next Top Models (WATCH) Uplift

Pets by Good News Network

What these fashionable guinea pigs lack in fur, they make up for in style.

RELATED: How Mervin the Rescue Chihuahua Melted 30,000 Hearts on Instagram

When the critter’s current owner originally discovered him in an irresponsible pet store, he was sick and abandoned. After some tender loving care, however, Ludwik has recovered —and even become a social media star.

He even has a girlfriend who helps him with some of his photo shoots.

You can follow this unique little fashionista on Instagram or Facebook.

(WATCH the cute video below)

Don’t Be Shy: Click To Share With Your Friends