Subway Passengers are Handing Out Badges to Tackle Loneliness

This group of friendly U.K. commuters are fighting loneliness by handing out free buttons that read “Happy To Chat”.

An organization of politicians, called the Jo Cox Commission on Loneliness in honor of the late British Labour Party parliament member, created the initiative as a way of responding to the isolation that affects over 9 million UK residents each year.

“Jo Cox put it perfectly ‘young or old, loneliness doesn’t discriminate… it is something man of us could easily help with. Looking in on a neighbor, visiting and elderly relative, or making that call or visit we’ve been promising to a friend we haven’t seen in a long time.’

“Loneliness can affect everyone at any stage of their life. You can be party of the solution by letting people known that you are #HappyToChat.”

The commission is currently working on educating communities on positive ways to fight loneliness and developing partnerships with Action for Children, Age UK, Alzheimer’s Society, and The British Red Cross.

