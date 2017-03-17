Super Dad Sculpts Batman on Snowy Boston Streets

The color of the snow may not make him the darkest knight around, but this ice Batman is still the coolest thing on Boston’s streets this week.

The sculptor responsible for the caped crusader, George Li, built the Batman outside of his office building in Chinatown on Tuesday night for his son.

You can imagine his delight.

RELATED: Robert Downey Jr. Comes to the Rescue of Bullied 7-Year-old

“People were talking about how bad this storm was going to be, so I thought, ‘Why not go and make some light out of it?’” Li told the Boston Globe. “It’s great to see the smiles it puts on people’s faces.”

Li reportedly didn’t use any tools for the sculpture, however he did dig holes for Batman’s eyes using his keys.

Click To Share This Cool Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by George Li)