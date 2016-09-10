Supercars That Assemble Like IKEA Furniture Will Deliver Aid All Over Africa

Supercars That Assemble Like IKEA Furniture Will Deliver Aid All Over Africa News

World by McKinley Corbley

The sleek, black bookcase in your living room might have demanded too much time–and frustration–to be worth it, but what if you could end up with a car as a result of that patient assembly?

Meet the Ox – the world’s first flat-pack car that can be assembled by 3 people in under 12 hours.

Though the assembled prototype is about the same size as the Ford Focus, the automobile’s size—when shipped in parts—amounts to a fraction of its eventual height, allowing more vehicles to be transported easily to areas in need. A regular shipping container, for instance, can carry only two regularly-sized motor vehicles versus six flat-pack trucks.

Best of all, the hit British TV show Top Gear confirmed that no special tools are required for assembly and, with characteristic glee, declared the vehicle to be unbreakable.

Gordon Murray designed the Ox especially for the Global Vehicle Trust to manufacture and distribute. Though the prototype still needs more funding to mass produce, the cheap, revolutionary cars are expected to deliver thousands of tons of food, clean water, medicine, and aid into remote impoverished areas of Africa.

