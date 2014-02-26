Surfing Dog Grants Wish For Teen With Brain Cancer (Video) Uplift

Pets by Good News Network

Thanks to a surfing dog named Ricochet, a sick boy was able to feel like a normal kid again. Caleb lost the feeling in his lower body last July just weeks after he was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer.

The certified therapy dog famous for her surfing skills, joined the Make-A-Wish Foundation to fulfill Caleb Acosta’s request for a day in the waves with the four-legged star.

“It was life-changing,” Caleb’s mom, Cathy Acosta, told Good Morning America. “He said he felt light. He felt free. He felt like he was normal again.”

The dog is said to be the “only dog in the world who surfs with kids with special needs, people with disabilities, wounded warriors, military families and veterans with PTSD.”

(WATCH the video from the Surf Dog Ricochet – READ more at facebook.com/PrayForCaleb)

Photo credit: Dale Porter, KillerImage.com