Surgeon Lifts Young Patients by ‘Treating’ Their Toys Too (WATCH)

This dedicated surgeon goes the extra mile while treating his child patients by administering the same surgery to their favorite toys.

Though it may seem insignificant, the children apparently feel much less alone when their best friends undergo the same treatment.

“Our doctors, nurses and staff go out of their way to make sure every child feels comfortable and safe,” wrote the hospital’s Facebook page.

“Whether it’s stitching up their favorite toy or dressing up as their favorite character, we know how to make children feel better.”

