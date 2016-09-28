Surplus Marijuana Tax Revenues to be Used for Bully Prevention in Colorado

Surplus Marijuana Tax Revenues to be Used for Bully Prevention in Colorado News

USA by McKinley Corbley

Thanks to the massive amounts of surplus tax revenue from state marijuana sales, over $66 million will be distributed to Colorado schools through a grant program for bully prevention.

The Colorado Department of Education is giving schools until October 7th to apply for the grant, then each school will be funded up to $40,000 per year.

MORE: Congress Quietly Ends Federal Medical Marijuana Prohibition

The program provides a coach to teach and council alumni and students alike about the emotional dangers of bullying – this includes character building exercises, designation of disciplinary consequences for bullies, and how to reward those who report bullying behavior.

The grant program had existed for the last four years without funding until voters passed Proposition BB in 2015, allowing the state of Colorado to keep additional marijuana tax revenues to distribute accordingly.

Don’t Leave Your Friends High And Dry: Click To Share – Photo by Dank Depot, CC