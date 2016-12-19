Sweet Shop Owner Showers Sick Children and Their Families With Gifts, Meals Uplift

Tis’ the season of giving – but for Al DiGuido, every season is full of giving.

Al DiGuido is the owner of Saugatuck Sweets; an ice cream and sweets shop with branches in Westport and Fairfield, Connecticut. When he opened the stores, he knew nothing about the candy business – he only knew that he wanted to do something to support his local community.

Al has raised millions of dollars and distributed every penny. This year alone, he will be providing 3,200 families with meals and 10,000 kids with holiday gifts.

His advice to us all: “We need more angels… We need more angels to get involved so we can help more people” said Al.

To find more information about Al’s Angels, you can visit the charity’s website by clicking here.

(WATCH the video below)

