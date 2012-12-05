Swings Placed Near Bus Stop Make Music When People Move in Harmony...

Swings Placed Near Bus Stop Make Music When People Move in Harmony (Video) Most Popular by Good News Network

A team of Montreal designers whose goal is to bring magic to everyday events, has placed an interactive installation of musical swings alongside a Montréal city street — next to a bus stop.

A fresh look at the idea of cooperation, the swings play a tune when pedestrians move in unison rather than independently.The result is a giant instrument made of 21 musical swings; each swing in motion triggers different notes, all the swings together compose a piece, the sounds of which emerge only from cooperation.

The project stimulates ownership of the public space, bringing together people of all ages and backgrounds, and creating a place for playing and hanging out in the middle of the city center.

“A traveling version of the project is currently being made for these collective moments to spread around the world,” says the website.

Learn about the designers here: www.dailytouslesjours.com

WATCH the video below…