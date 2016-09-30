Syrian Refugee Saves Ontario Wedding With Master Sewing Skills Uplift

by McKinley Corbley

It’s strange how one tiny zipper tooth can create such big problems – and such amazing resolutions.

It was Jo Du’s wedding day in Ontario, Canada when the dress’s zipper broke.

While everyone was scrambling for a pair of pliers, some of the guests walked next door to the house of Jo’s neighbor David Hobson.

When they returned, they came bearing interesting news: David had taken in a family of Syrian refugees, the father of which was a master tailor who said he would be happy to help.

With toolbox in hand, Ibrahim Halil Dudu walked over and stitched up Jo’s dress in front of an astonished wedding party.

The photographer, Lindsay Coulter, was there to witness the whole thing.

“Every weekend I take photos of people on the happiest days of their lives, and today one man who has seen some of the worst things our world has to offer came to the rescue,” Lindsay wrote on Facebook.

“I am so proud to live in Canada, a country who has opened our doors to refugees countless times. I’m in awe of the families who have welcomed these strangers in to their homes and lives, and I’m inspired by the resilience of the Syrian people. We are truly blessed.”

The encounter was especially fateful since Jo and her husband Earl are both immigrants themselves.

Ibrahim and his family had only been in Canada for four days before the incident. Since none of them spoke a word of English, they had been communicating solely through Google Translate.

You can help support the Dudu family by donating to their crowdfunding page here.

Photo by Lindsay Coulter Photography