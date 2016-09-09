Tasmanian Devils Are Adapting to Fight Debilitating Cancer News

Earth by Good News Network

A genetic variation among some Tasmanian devil populations may be helping the endangered species shake off a fatal and contagious cancer.

The cancer has cut Tasmanian devil numbers by 80 percent.

RELATED: Manatee Population Has Rebounded 500 Percent, No Longer Endangered

Researchers reported that two sections of the genome — each related to the immune system and cancer risk — were morphing quickly.

The changes occurred so fast that biologists said they were not mutations but rather adaptations that are becoming more frequent as the devils try to fight off the disease (Nicholas Bakalar, New York Times, Sept. 2).

Reprinted with permission from E&E Publishing

Click To Share This Hopeful Headline With Your Friend – Photo by Malenkov in Exile, CC