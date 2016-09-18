Watch This Grandma Scream With Delight When Surprised by Pregnancy Announcement

Watch This Grandma Scream With Delight When Surprised by Pregnancy Announcement

by -
0

surprised-grandma-youtube

Momma Lee Kreps got a big surprise for her birthday when she eventually tracked down her gift, which was mischievously hidden in her daughter’s oven.

In a sweet montage published by Sean and Lynn Kreps, the couple sends the soon-to-be grandma on a hunt around their sister’s kitchen in Durham, North Carolina for a special present.

VIDEOSpunky Grandma Uses Virtual Goggles to Ride Roller Coaster (Hilarious Profanity)

When the senior finally cracks open the oven to find a little wheat pastry sitting on the rack, it takes a few seconds for her to realize what it means – but when she does, the excited granny lets out a shriek of excitement.

The 2013 video, entitled How to Announce a Pregnancy, delighted more than a million viewers on YouTube.

(WATCH the adorable video below)

Spread The Smiles – Click To Share With Your Friends

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS