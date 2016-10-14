Teen Dashes Down the Bleachers to Lift Spirits of Crying Cheerleader

When Addie Rodiguez broke down into tears during a cheerleading routine, it only took a little boost to lift her spirits once more.

Addie’s father, however, could not be there.

25-year-old Abel Rodriguez was at a military base in California for Air Force training.

When the the little girl started crying at the thought of her missing dad, an ROTC senior high schooler named Matthew Garcia dashed down through the bleachers so he could lift her into the air himself.

“(Addie) was kind of shocked and scared at first, but then when he knelt down to tell her, ‘I’m going to pick you up, too,’ she was really happy and thankful,” Addi’s mom Alexis Perry-Rodriguez told TODAY. “She said, ‘He saved my life, mom!’ He made her feel so good about herself.”

