Teen Gifted With WiiU by Best Buy Workers After They See Him Playing Every Day

These Best Buy workers weren’t playing around when they presented an amazed teen with a brand new Nintendo WiiU console free of charge.

The employees at the electronics store in Valley Stream, New York noticed that the kid had been coming into the store to play their WiiU almost every day for several months.

In a video uploaded by the store’s manager Rahiem Storr, the boy seems skeptical when presented with the gift.

“On behalf of all of us here at Best Buy, we got you a WiiU,” the employees told the youth. “This is something we did for you. Everyone here that you see, we all got together and chipped in so you could have it.”

Finally, after realizing that he is not the subject of an elaborate prank, the boy starts to smile and accepts the gift.

(WATCH the video below)

