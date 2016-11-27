Teen Spends $25K Bar Mitzvah Money to Buy Hundreds of Shoes for Others
A teen in Texas could have used the thousands of dollars he got for his bar mitzvah on himself. He is crazy about expensive kicks, and could have bought a car with the money.
He also donated shoes and socks to a local orphanage and a YWCA transitional living center for women and children, with help from the Braden Aboud Foundation.
“The smiles on their faces were amazing when I gave them out.“ he told KTRK Houston.
