Teen With Down Syndrome Shocked When Friend Uses Doritos to Ask Her To Prom
Shaedon Wedel has been friends with 15-year-old Carlie Wittman for 7 years – and judging by his thoughtful promposal earlier this week, they’re going to be even better friends for 7 more.
Since Carlie’s favorite snack is Doritos, Shaedon created a custom-made Doritos tee shirt with a pun-tastic caption.
The front of the shirt read: “I know I may be NACHO typical Dorito but…”. On the back of the shirt, the words continued to say: “… I’m going to be CHEESY and ask: Will you go to prom with me?”
So when Shaedon approached her house in Kansas earlier this week while wearing the shirt with a bouquet of flowers, Carlie couldn’t believe her eyes. Delighted, the youth accepted the 18-year-old’s proposal.
(WATCH the video below)
(Photo by Shaedon Wedel)