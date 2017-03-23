Teen With Down Syndrome Shocked When Friend Uses Doritos to Ask Her To Prom

Teen With Down Syndrome Shocked When Friend Uses Doritos to Ask Her...

Shaedon Wedel has been friends with 15-year-old Carlie Wittman for 7 years – and judging by his thoughtful promposal earlier this week, they’re going to be even better friends for 7 more.

Since Carlie’s favorite snack is Doritos, Shaedon created a custom-made Doritos tee shirt with a pun-tastic caption.

The front of the shirt read: “I know I may be NACHO typical Dorito but…”. On the back of the shirt, the words continued to say: “… I’m going to be CHEESY and ask: Will you go to prom with me?”

So when Shaedon approached her house in Kansas earlier this week while wearing the shirt with a bouquet of flowers, Carlie couldn’t believe her eyes. Delighted, the youth accepted the 18-year-old’s proposal.

