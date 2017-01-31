Tennessee to Become Only State Offering Free Community College For Adults News

USA by McKinley Corbley

Tennessee is already revered for providing free community college to recent high school graduates – but now, Governor Haslam is pushing for their program to include adults as well.

The expansion, which aims to provide 55% of the state’s 6.6 million citizens by 2025, has received enthusiastic bi-partisan support. The program, known as the Tennessee Promise, also doesn’t cost the taxpayers a dime since it receives its funding from Federal Pell Grants and state lottery money.

“Just as we did with Tennessee Promise, we’re making a clear statement to families: wherever you might fall on life’s path, education beyond high school is critical to the Tennessee we can be,” Haslam said. “At the end of the day, there is no higher potential for providing more opportunity for our citizens than increasing access to high quality education. And the point is, we’re doing it while maintaining discipline and responsibility to the taxpayer – keeping taxes and debt low and saving for when the economy ultimately slows.”

