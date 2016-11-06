This Adorable Vampire Cat Saved His Owner From Depression-Watch Uplift

Pets by McKinley Corbley

Monkey has a lot more than adorably good looks – he’s got a pretty impressive set of chompers.

Fondly dubbed “the Vampire Cat”, this 6-year-old feline has won the hearts of the internet ever since his owner Nicole Rienzie started sharing his unique photos on Instagram.

He was thin, flea-bitten, and had severe conjunctivitis in both eyes, but because Nicole wasn’t very emotionally healthy following the death of her father and close friend, she figured that her and the little cat could heal each other.

His teeth only grew out after Nicole adopted him, but the veterinarians say they are totally normal and will cause him no harm.

You can follow Monk’s pawesome exploits on his Instagram page Monk and Bean.

