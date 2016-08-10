Have Tissues Ready: Gwen Stefani Invites Bullied Fan on Stage (WATCH) Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 28, 2016 at 1:57pm PDT

In the midst of her tour promoting her latest album “This Is What The Truth Feels Like” Gwen Stefani paused her show mid-performance to show a bullied fan some love.

Without missing a beat, the singer demanded the little boy join her on stage.

Not only did he receive rousing applause from the audience and bear hugs from Gwen, but he was also invited backstage after the show for selfies.

(WATCH the tear-jerking video below)

About 3 years ago when things were hard in my life I prayed to God everyday that I could get a chance to use my gift that God gave me and make a difference in some way in this world - last night this little guy was the answer to my prayers 🙏🏻 #zerotoleranceforbullies #onelove #thisiswhatthetruthfeelslike Gx A video posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 28, 2016 at 8:43am PDT

