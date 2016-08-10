Have Tissues Ready: Gwen Stefani Invites Bullied Fan on Stage (WATCH)

Have Tissues Ready: Gwen Stefani Invites Bullied Fan on Stage (WATCH)

In the midst of her tour promoting her latest album “This Is What The Truth Feels Like” Gwen Stefani paused her show mid-performance to show a bullied fan some love.

A mother at the West Palm Beach, Florida show passed a sign to the pop star reading “My son was bullied from first to fifth grade. He would come home every day upset, but he’d go to his room, listen to your music, and smile.”

Without missing a beat, the singer demanded the little boy join her on stage.

Not only did he receive rousing applause from the audience and bear hugs from Gwen, but he was also invited backstage after the show for selfies.

(WATCH the tear-jerking video below)

 

