Toddler Takes Care Of 3-Day-Old Baby Cow When Calf’s Mother Dies

This little girl may only be 2 years old, but she’s already the proud mamma and best friend of an orphaned baby calf.

RELATED: Owl Can’t Stop Hugging The Man Who Rescued Her After Bad Accident

The next day, however, Lacey’s uncle called back and said that the mother had fallen and passed away from the impact.

Lacey brought the calf home to live with her and her daughter Kinley, who immediately fell in love with the orphaned cow.

(WATCH the video below)

Moooove This Story To Your Friends: Click To Share – Photo by Delta Rose Photography