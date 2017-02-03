Toddler Takes Care Of 3-Day-Old Baby Cow When Calf’s Mother Dies

Toddler and Calf-Delta Rose Photography

This little girl may only be 2 years old, but she’s already the proud mamma and best friend of an orphaned baby calf.

A few weeks ago, Lacey Gray of Delta Rose Photography in Olive Branch, Mississippi asked her uncle if she could borrow his newborn calf for a photoshoot. Her uncle, saying that the mother wasn’t ready to be separated from her child just yet, politely declined.

The next day, however, Lacey’s uncle called back and said that the mother had fallen and passed away from the impact.

Lacey brought the calf home to live with her and her daughter Kinley, who immediately fell in love with the orphaned cow.

(WATCH the video below)

 

