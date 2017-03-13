Trees Growing Out of Buildings Could Help Heal China’s Air Pollution Problem

Trees Growing Out of Buildings Could Help Heal China’s Air Pollution Problem Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

This Italian architect has just unveiled his plans for a groundbreaking pair of buildings that could help China with its smog problem.

Stefano Boeri’s has announced the construction of two towers in Nanjing that will be covered in cascading shrubs and greenery – also know as a “vertical forest”.

The buildings themselves – ranging from 300 to 650-feet-tall – will provide high-density space for hotel housing, corporate office space, restaurants, and exhibition halls.

Completion of the towers is expected by 2018.

