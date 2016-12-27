Tribute to Carrie Fisher, Beloved Actress and Author (1956-2016)

The feminist princess and protagonist of the Star Wars series has gone on to become one with the Force – Carrie Fisher passed away from cardiac arrest this Tuesday at the age of 60.

Earlier this week, Fisher was on a flight from London to Los Angeles when she reportedly stopped breathing. A passenger performed CPR while paramedics rushed to the scene and escorted her to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Fisher wasn’t just the headstrong General Organa of the historic sci-fi series – since she took the iconic Star Wars role at the age of 19, she starred in dozens of films, such as When Harry Met Sally, The Blues Brothers, Hook, Austin Powers, and The ‘Burbs. Her books spanned from screenplays, to novels, to autobiographies, all of which displayed endearing honesty.

Carrie has historically used her platform to speak out about the importance of mental health, with her autobiographies detailing her struggles with bipolar disorder and drug addiction. Her most recent book and third memoir, The Princess Diarist, documents her time during the filming of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. Anthony Breznican of Entertainment Weekly reportedly described the book as a “tremendous insight into the volatile heart of a young woman, seen through the eyes of her wiser, older self still seeking her place in the universe.”

Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill has only announced that he has “no words” to describe the loss of his space sibling. No statement has yet been issued by Harrison Ford, though he did post on Twitter after her hospitalization saying “I’m shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend Carrie Fisher. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends.”

