TV Show Host Sends 97-Year-old Vet to World Series

by McKinley Corbley

Jim Schlegel is a World War II veteran who was there to see the Chicago Cubs play the World Series in 1945 – and now he’s being given the chance to see them again 71 years later.

With secondary ticket sites charging as much as $21,000 for a seat, Jim had lost hope over ever seeing his team again. His granddaughter Helen created a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising the necessary funds for a ticket.

That’s because CNBC reality show host Marcus Lemonis of “The Profit” had been looking for a lucky person to whom he could give front row seats to the game – and he’d found his man.

Jim took to Twitter with a thank you saying “I appreciate your generosity, and hope we bring in a winner!”

Since the excited senior will be going to the game with his son, all of the money raised through the crowdfunding campaign will be donated to the Purple Heart.

(WATCH the video below)

Photo by Helen Schlegel