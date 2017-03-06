U.K. Carbon Emissions Fall to Levels From 1894 News

This groundbreaking new report shows that the levels of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere last year have fallen to the same amount as 1894 – the year that the first petrol-powered car was patented.

This shows a record-breaking 52% drop in coal use. The CO2 emissions dispelled amounted to 381 million tons.

According to the report, there was a slight uptick in gas and oil related emissions, however this only totaled to 12.5% and 1.6% respectively.

