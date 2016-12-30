Uber Driver Saves Teen From Sex Trafficking Ring Uplift

What started out as a normal Uber driving shift for Keith Avila turned into an incredible rescue of a 16-year-old girl from a child sex trafficking ring.

Keith was working on Monday night in Sacramento, California when he picked up two women and a young girl. While driving them to a Holiday Inn, he started hearing the adults openly instruct the teen on how to interact with “John” at the hotel. Their instructions reportedly included telling her to “pat him down for weapons while hugging him” and “get the donation from him” before anything happened.

Police officers arrived at the scene in minutes, arresting the two pimps – Destiny Pettway and Maria Westley – and the man that they were meeting. The teen was apparently a runaway who was then rescued and taken into temporary housing while law enforcement located her family.

“The worst thing I thought would happen when driving Uber is that I would be getting drunk passengers and I would have to handle them,” Avila told NBC Latino. “All my life, I thought about people throwing up in the car as the worst scenario.”

A member of the Uber Safety Team called to thank and congratulate Avila later that week, but he said there was no way he could have done nothing – he was just doing the right thing.

