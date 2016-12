Watch These Adorable Corgis Spread Holiday Cheer With Their Ugly Xmas Sweater...

Watch These Adorable Corgis Spread Holiday Cheer With Their Ugly Xmas Sweater Party Uplift

Pets by Good News Network

There’s no party like a corgi Christmas party – especially if they’re all wearing little holiday sweaters too.

The footage shot by their human owners in Scottsdale, Arizona shows the canine buddies cheerily barking, frolicking with their friends, and showing off their cute little Christmas jumpers for a proper ‘ugly sweater ‘party.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The Cuteness With Your Friends