UPS Deliveries May Now Arrive Via Electrically-Powered Bikes News

Business by McKinley Corbley

Meet the Cargo Cruiser: an environmentally-friendly, electrically-powered package delivery bike currently in its testing stages of development.

The United Parcel Service has been working for the last 10 years to slash their carbon footprint by creating the Rolling Laboratory – a project that has deployed over 700 different vehicles using alternative fueling methods that don’t harm the environment. Among one of the test vehicles is the Cargo Cruiser.

RELATED: Cyclists Volunteer to Give Nature Rides to Wheelchair Bound

Throughout the trial period, UPS will be monitoring the bikes’ efficiency in Portland, Oregon, fondly called “Bike City USA”.

The vehicles can be powered by foot or motor, saving an estimated two or more gallons of gasoline a day. UPS also hopes that the Cargo Cruisers will save money and fuel by avoiding the harsh effects of traffic and gridlock. Weather is expected to be an issue affecting bike lane transportation, however results remain to be seen.

WATCH: Afghan Teacher Pedals Books to Remote Villages on Bicycle

UPS has already made great strides in reducing their environmental impact. In August, the company announced the achievement of their goal to drive 1 billion miles in its alternative fuel and advanced technology fleet one year earlier than planned.

“We had a big sustainability goal as we set out to make the most of our rolling laboratory by driving 1 billion clean miles in alternative fuel vehicles – that’s the equivalent of well over 4,000 trips to the moon,” said David Abney, Chairman and CEO, UPS. “With more than 100,000 drivers logging more than 3 billion miles per year, our future depends on our ability to meet the growing demand for global trade while reducing our impact on the environment.”

Pedal This Story To Your Friends: Click To Share – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by UPS)