UPS Driver Saves Emaciated Great Dane
This past January, UPS Driver Gavin Crowsley was making a delivery on his Indiana route when he spotted a large-breed, emaciated dog with no food, no water, no shelter, and tied to a short chain.
“I could see every bone in his body,” said Crowsley. “He was just lying on the ground. I knew if that dog didn’t die from starvation, he was going to die from the weather. I just couldn’t leave him there.”
The dog made a complete recovery and is now living with a loving family.
Crowsley subsequently went on to raise money for other dogs in need of rescue through a Facebook Page called Phoenix Fighters.
(Source: Life With Dogs TV)
Good for Gavin Crowsley. He is a hero!
Real men are kind to animals.
I love happy endings!
