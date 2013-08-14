UPS Driver Saves Emaciated Great Dane

UPS Driver Saves Emaciated Great Dane

by -
4

UPS driver with great dane

This past January, UPS Driver Gavin Crowsley was making a delivery on his Indiana route when he spotted a large-breed, emaciated dog with no food, no water, no shelter, and tied to a short chain.

“I could see every bone in his body,” said Crowsley. “He was just lying on the ground. I knew if that dog didn’t die from starvation, he was going to die from the weather. I just couldn’t leave him there.”

Within hours after calling the Clay County Humane Society, they arrived on the scene and rescued the dying Great Dane, which they named Phoenix.

The dog made a complete recovery and is now living with a loving family.

Crowsley subsequently went on to raise money for other dogs in need of rescue through a Facebook Page called Phoenix Fighters.

(Source: Life With Dogs TV)

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS