Urine Test Could Prevent Doctors and Drivers Causing Accidents From Fatigue News

Health by Good News Network

Doctors, pilots, air traffic controllers and bus drivers have at least one thing in common — if they’re exhausted at work, they could be putting lives at risk.

But the development of a new urine test, reported in the ACS journal Analytical Chemistry, could help monitor just how weary they are. The results could potentially reduce fatigue-related mistakes by allowing workers to recognize when they should take a break.

MORE: Simple Blood Test Could Detect Cancer Ten Years Before Symptoms Show

The researchers analyzed urine samples from dozens of air traffic controllers working in civil aviation before and after an 8-hour shift on the job. Out of the thousands of metabolites detected, the study identified three that could serve as indicators of fatigue. Further work is needed to validate what they found, the researchers say, but their initial results represent a new way to investigate and monitor fatigue – and help prevent worn-out workers from making potentially dangerous errors.

(Source: American Chemical Society)

Don’t Snooze On The News: Click To Share – Photo by Larkery, CC