The US and China Join 196 Other Nations in Paris Climate Agreement

Earth by Good News Network

Hangzhou, China (dpa) - US President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping have entered their countries into the Paris climate agreement, pushing forward global efforts to curb climate change. Obama and Xi have handed over notification that their countries had joined the agreement to UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on the sidelines of Group of…

