US Says 75% of ISIS Fighters Have Been Defeated

US Says 75% of ISIS Fighters Have Been Defeated

by -
0

taking-down-isis-flag-kurdish-struggle

United States officials announced on Tuesday that 75% of ISIS fighters have been defeated – at least 50,000 soldiers altogether.

The last two years of U.S. airstrikes in Syria and Iraq have reportedly made a huge impact on the jihadi militants, bring their numbers to the lowest they have ever been, between 12,000 and 15,000 “battle-ready” fighters. Brett McGurk, the US special envoy to the anti-ISIS coalition, assumes that the organization will no longer be able to replenish their forces either.

MOREMan Saves 70 People From ISIS Sniper Fire Using His Bulletproof BMW

According to CNN, President Obama addressed the current crisis in Aleppo by ”directing his team to take all steps, in concert with allies and partners, to deescalate the violence, push for humanitarian access, and for an opportunity for those trapped in the besieged city to be allowed a safe egress, if desired,” said a description of his meeting released by the White House.

Click To Share The News With Your FriendsPhoto by Kurdish Struggle Republish
Reprint

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS