US Says 75% of ISIS Fighters Have Been Defeated News

World by McKinley Corbley

United States officials announced on Tuesday that 75% of ISIS fighters have been defeated – at least 50,000 soldiers altogether.

According to CNN, President Obama addressed the current crisis in Aleppo by ”directing his team to take all steps, in concert with allies and partners, to deescalate the violence, push for humanitarian access, and for an opportunity for those trapped in the besieged city to be allowed a safe egress, if desired,” said a description of his meeting released by the White House.

