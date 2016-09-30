This Version of ‘Over The Rainbow’ Played on a Theremin Will Soothe...

This Version of ‘Over The Rainbow’ Played on a Theremin Will Soothe Your Soul (WATCH) Culture

Arts & Leisure by McKinley Corbley

This breathtaking melody is beloved enough when it’s sang by Judy Garland – but this new take on the old classic is enough to give you goosebumps.

Peter Pringle, a Canadian musician renowned for playing the theremin, used the spacey-sounding instrument to play “Over The Rainbow” composed by Harold Arlen for The Wizard of Oz.

The 1929 RCA theremin he plays in the video used to belong to Dr. Samuel Hoffman, the late, talented Hollywood thereminist.

