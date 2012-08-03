Virginia Girl Lifts a Car, Breathes Life Back into her Father Uplift

Inspiring by Good News Network

Last Saturday a 22 year-old woman performed ‘the impossible’ when she found her father unconscious having been crushed by his car which slipped off its jack.

The former basketball player managed to pick up the BMW weighing a ton and a half and shove it away from her father’s body. When she discovered he was not breathing, her skills as a former lifeguard kicked in and she brought his limp body back to life.



“I just lifted up kind of right here and just kind of threw it, shoved my body as hard as I could then I came back and dragged him out and started CPR,” Lauren said. “It flashed like, I’m going to lose my dad.”

(WATCH the video below or read the story in WWBT)

Thanks to Chris Cloud for sending the link!