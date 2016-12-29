Watch 2-Year-old’s Excitement Over Gift Found on Dad’s Grave Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

This little 2-year-old was having a tough time on Christmas morning without his father – but thanks to the kindness of strangers, Braxton Wells was given a little reminder that his dad was still with him in spirit.

RELATED: Grieving Man Dresses as Santa Claus to Bring Gifts to Homeless New Yorkers

Braxton Wells’s father, Cody Ledale Wells, had worked in the local police department before he was killed in a car accident at just 23-years-old. The gifts were reportedly left for Braxton by the man who had built the grave.

The boy’s reaction to the priceless gift is enough to make the Secret Santa Hall of Fame.

(WATCH the adorable video below)

Click To Share This Sweet Story With Your Friends