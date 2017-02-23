Watch 6-Year-old Golfer With One Arm Beat the Pros in Competition

Watch 6-Year-old Golfer With One Arm Beat the Pros in Competition

Kids by McKinley Corbley

6-year-old Tommy Morrissey may have been born with only one arm, but that didn’t stop him from proving that he could play like the pros earlier this week.

But when the pros had to mimic Tommy’s style and only use one arm, he ended up beating 45 out of the 58 competitors.

Tommy, who started playing golf when he was just 14 months old, became one of the star performers during the entire competition – not surprising, considering how adorable he is, as well as talented.

(WATCH the video below)

