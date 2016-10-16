Watch 92-Year-old’s Sweet Reaction to Willie Nelson Singing a Song She Wrote Culture

by McKinley Corbley

Life still has some surprises in store for this 92-year-old grandmother.

Lyndel Rhodes has always written songs as just a hobby—but now her lyrics are being sung by none other than beloved folk singer Willie Nelson.

While they were recording the country musician’s upcoming album, Cannon got the idea to share one of his mother’s songs with Willie.

The song called “Little House on the Hill” had always stuck out to the producer—and it apparently made an impression on his client as well.

Nelson responded to Buddy’s email with a simple “I love it. Let’s cut it.”

Cannon wanted to record his mother’s initial reaction to the recording, but she became far too emotional for video footage.

