Watch Adorable Children Crash Dad’s Live TV Interview

These parading toddlers have been nominated as the best video-bomb the internet has ever seen.

Professor Robert Kelly, professor of political science at Pusan National University, was in the middle of a BBC World News interview on Friday morning concerning South Korean president Park Geun-hye when all of a sudden, the door opens to reveal a tiny visitor.

Appearing amused – while simultaneously mortified – the father attempts to nudge the curious child away while continuing to explain the political climate of South Korea.

The toddler is then joined by a second child wandering in to say hello while the dad continues to keep his composure.

Kelly’s wife, Jung-a Kim, then runs into the room in horror, corralling the children out of the room in a flurry of flailing limbs.

Like a pro, Kelly manages to finish the interview without barely blinking an eye, making him the most impressive dad on social media today.

(WATCH the video below)

This guest managed to keep his composure when his children interrupted his live @BBCWorld TV interview pic.twitter.com/3x5tgsVR8R — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 10, 2017

