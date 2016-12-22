Watch Adorably Determined Panda Wrestle Defiant Winter Snowman

Who will win: a feisty giant panda or a half-finished sedentary snowman?

After several side swipes and tackles, the battle looks like it comes to a draw – but Da Mao the panda didn’t go down without a fight.

In a video filmed by the Giant Panda Cam at the Toronto Zoo, Da Mao can be seen sizing up her opponent before climbing on top of its head.

Unfortunately for both of the fighters, Da Mao tumbles to the ground and is hit in the face with the snowman’s head.

Finally, the bear settles for smothering the headless opponent with his tummy while slowly – but surely – scraping away at its icy body.

(WATCH the video below)

 

