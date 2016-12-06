Watch Construction Crew Surprises Outgoing Neighbor With Dream Tickets Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

Every day without fail, Richard Nowakowski sits on his front porch in Hartford, Wisconsin and cheers on the construction crew across the street.

Despite having speech problems from suffering a stroke 12 years ago, Richard is always in a good mood, laughing and chatting with the workers at his leisure.

Everybody on the workforce pitched in to buy their front porch friend two tickets to the Green Bay Packers game on Sunday, along with team gear and $400 in cash.

When Richard opened the envelope, he couldn’t believe his eyes.

(WATCH the video below)

