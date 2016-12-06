Watch Construction Crew Surprises Outgoing Neighbor With Dream Tickets

Watch Construction Crew Surprises Outgoing Neighbor With Dream Tickets

by -
0

richard-and-construction-worker-youtube

Every day without fail, Richard Nowakowski sits on his front porch in Hartford, Wisconsin and cheers on the construction crew across the street.

Despite having speech problems from suffering a stroke 12 years ago, Richard is always in a good mood, laughing and chatting with the workers at his leisure.

Since they started building a huge 38-unit apartment building 2 months ago, the crew and Richard have become close friends. Most neighbors are not as kind as Nowakowski considering the noise that usually emanates from construction sites, so the Benoy Masonry employees decided to surprise Richard with a little gift.

MORETerminal Cancer Survivor Spends Days Smiling and Waving at Drivers

Everybody on the workforce pitched in to buy their front porch friend two tickets to the Green Bay Packers game on Sunday, along with team gear and $400 in cash.

When Richard opened the envelope, he couldn’t believe his eyes.

(WATCH the video below)

 

Surprise Your Friends With This Sweet Story: Click To Share Republish
Reprint

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS